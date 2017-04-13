Video of whale shark off West Palm Beach will leave you speechless
Keith and Brittany Brock posted an incredible video on YouTube this week of a whale shark they filmed off West Palm Beach on Saturday.
Read more at Palm Beach Daily News.
