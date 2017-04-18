Us VP Pence arrives in Japan to focus...

Us VP Pence arrives in Japan to focus on trade

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach Florida for the Good Friday holiday and Easter weekend The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier group is sitting off the Korean Peninsula, and China said on Friday that North Korea had to be stopped from reaching an "irreversible and unmanageable stage" as far as nuclear weapons are concerned. " If the United States dares opt for a military action the DPRK is ready to react to any mode of war desired by the Americans ..." " We're going to abandon the failed policy of strategic patience ", Pence stated, situated in the middle of the Korean peninsula's rivalling states.

