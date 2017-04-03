Upliftv Will Air the Supernatural Now...

Upliftv Will Air the Supernatural Now, a TV Ministry Led by the Apostle Guillermo Maldonado

Upliftv, the faith-based network that offers more inspirational movies and documentaries than any other faith channel and includes a variety of ministries and TV series, announced the network premiere of The Supernatural Now, a TV ministry committed to proclaiming the supernatural power of God and the teachings of Christianity. Every Sunday at 2 p.m. EST, The Supernatural Now professes and preaches the good news of the gospel, hoping to spread the word of God worldwide and evangelize the poor in spirit, the sick and the brokenhearted.

