Trump says 'major, major' conflict with North Korea possible, but seeks diplomacy

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday a major conflict with North Korea is possible in the standoff over its nuclear and missile programs, but he would prefer a diplomatic outcome to the dispute.

