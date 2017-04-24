Trump says 'major, major' conflict with North Korea possible, but seeks diplomacy
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday a major conflict with North Korea is possible in the standoff over its nuclear and missile programs, but he would prefer a diplomatic outcome to the dispute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|Thu
|25or6to4
|1
|Jury deliberating in eye doctor's $105M Medicar...
|Wed
|RustyS
|1
|I'm new to town
|Apr 25
|The Judge
|2
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|Craig
|74
|Casey Anthony
|Apr 14
|God bless thebaby
|1
|White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at...
|Apr 14
|Death on 2 Legs
|28
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC