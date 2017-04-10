Trump Has Already Spent $500,000 In R...

Trump Has Already Spent $500,000 In Re-election Funds On His Own Businesses

Donald Trump 's re-election fundraising is already going gangbusters, and so is the income his own businesses are reaping from the contributions. The president's 2020 campaign has already spent close to $500,000 on Trump's businesses, from golf resorts to Trump Tower rent, according to new campaign finance filings.

