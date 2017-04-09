Trump ends weekend in Palm Beach
President Trump and President Xi Jinping of China are now in West Palm Beach, the two world leaders landed about 90 minutes apart at Palm Beach International Airport. President Trump and President Xi Jinping of China are now in West Palm Beach, the two world leaders landed about 90 minutes apart at Palm Beach International Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans
|Sat
|tomin cali
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Fri
|Parent of Abducted
|29
|How Dr Kristin M Tolbert, Uses to the Courts, ... (Aug '15)
|Fri
|Parent of Abducted
|17
|Rush and Forbin
|Apr 7
|Smelly
|5
|Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15)
|Apr 6
|Orwell
|17
|West Palm Beach Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Apr 5
|Musikologist
|8
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 2
|Craig
|72
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC