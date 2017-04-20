Trump attacks media, touts his foreig...

Trump attacks media, touts his foreign policy on Twitter27 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Washington, April 18 US President Donald Trump on Monday took to Twitter to attack the media's use of false information and agreed with those who said his foreign policy was superior to that of his predecessor, the Democrat Barack Obama. "The Fake Media has gotten even worse since the election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach 16 hr Stanley 5
FIANALLY Getting Rid of the Diseased Hookers (Feb '15) 17 hr Victoriaa (Kentucky) 6
News As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend... Sun Jeff Brightone 1
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) Sat Craig 74
Casey Anthony Apr 14 God bless thebaby 1
News How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips c... Apr 14 Death on 2 Legs 2
News White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at... Apr 14 Death on 2 Legs 28
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at April 18 at 10:12AM EDT

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,887 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC