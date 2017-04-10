Trump arrives for Easter weekend in Palm Beach
President Donald Trump returned to Palm Beach County Thursday evening for the Easter holiday. The FAA says air travel is restricted until Sunday at 4:30 p.m. along with road closures around Mar-a-Lago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at...
|9 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|26
|Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09)
|Apr 11
|corrine niemi
|32
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 11
|Go Blue Forever
|73
|Trump denies climate change, but could one day ...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|5
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Apr 10
|Drama Jane
|34
|What happened to Josh Ghrayeb
|Apr 10
|Shelly Lyman
|1
|How Dr Kristin M Tolbert, Uses to the Courts, ... (Aug '15)
|Apr 7
|Parent of Abducted
|17
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC