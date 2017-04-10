Trump arrives for Easter weekend in P...

Trump arrives for Easter weekend in Palm Beach

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

President Donald Trump returned to Palm Beach County Thursday evening for the Easter holiday. The FAA says air travel is restricted until Sunday at 4:30 p.m. along with road closures around Mar-a-Lago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at... 9 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 26
News Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09) Apr 11 corrine niemi 32
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) Apr 11 Go Blue Forever 73
News Trump denies climate change, but could one day ... Apr 11 Mikey 5
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) Apr 10 Drama Jane 34
What happened to Josh Ghrayeb Apr 10 Shelly Lyman 1
How Dr Kristin M Tolbert, Uses to the Courts, ... (Aug '15) Apr 7 Parent of Abducted 17
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at April 14 at 3:41AM EDT

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,835 • Total comments across all topics: 280,283,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC