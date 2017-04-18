Trial for doctor tied to Menendez case winds down42 minutes | New Jersey

Medicare fraud trial of a Florida eye doctor tied to corruption charges against Sen. Bob Menendez wound toward conclusion Tuesday Trial for eye doctor tied to Menendez case winds down Medicare fraud trial of a Florida eye doctor tied to corruption charges against Sen. Bob Menendez wound toward conclusion Tuesday Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oTmI0G Sen. Bob Menendez, right, is accused of taking bribes in exchange for using his office to benefit the personal and private interests of co-defendant Salomon Melgen, a longtime friend who is a Florida eye specialist. WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.