Tillerson steps up on Syria, Russia after avoiding spotlight
In this March 22, 2017, file photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at the Meeting of the Ministers of the Global Coalition on the Defeat of ISIS in Washington. Lambasted for his low-key diplomacy, Tillerson is emerging from the shadows with his leading public role in shaping and explaining the Trump administration's missile strikes in Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|Drama Jane
|34
|What happened to Josh Ghrayeb
|6 hr
|Shelly Lyman
|1
|Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans
|Sat
|tomin cali
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Fri
|Parent of Abducted
|29
|How Dr Kristin M Tolbert, Uses to the Courts, ... (Aug '15)
|Fri
|Parent of Abducted
|17
|Rush and Forbin
|Apr 7
|Smelly
|5
|Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15)
|Apr 6
|Orwell
|17
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC