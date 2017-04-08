These 2 photos tell you everything you need to know about Trump's foreign policy

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events President Trump receiving a briefing on the Syria military strike from the National Security team via secure video teleconference at the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Fla. It was taken Thursday night, as Trump and company received a briefing on the strikes against an air base in Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.