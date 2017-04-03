The Latest: US-China talks more about optics than substance
The anticipated showdown between the United States and China over trade and North Korea has ended with little sign of confrontation - or concrete progress in resolving differences. U.S. officials say President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to increase cooperation on trying to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program, and China has acknowledged the need for more balanced trade with the U.S. The most powerful message for the Chinese leader may have been Trump's decision to launch missile strikes at Syria, adding weight to Trump's threat to act unilaterally against North Korea's weapons program.
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Dr Kristin M Tolbert, Uses to the Courts, ... (Aug '15)
|12 hr
|Parent of Abducted
|17
|Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Orwell
|17
|West Palm Beach Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Apr 5
|Musikologist
|8
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 2
|Craig
|72
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|Apr 1
|Mike
|1
|PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday
|Mar 30
|SLLPT
|1
|Florida Mom Arrested After Making Up Story Abou...
|Mar 27
|JULIO
|1
