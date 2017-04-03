The Latest: US-China talks more about...

The Latest: US-China talks more about optics than substance

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

The anticipated showdown between the United States and China over trade and North Korea has ended with little sign of confrontation - or concrete progress in resolving differences. U.S. officials say President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to increase cooperation on trying to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program, and China has acknowledged the need for more balanced trade with the U.S. The most powerful message for the Chinese leader may have been Trump's decision to launch missile strikes at Syria, adding weight to Trump's threat to act unilaterally against North Korea's weapons program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Dr Kristin M Tolbert, Uses to the Courts, ... (Aug '15) 12 hr Parent of Abducted 17
Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15) Thu Orwell 17
West Palm Beach Music Thread (Dec '13) Apr 5 Musikologist 8
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) Apr 2 Craig 72
Gen. Mike Flynn Apr 1 Mike 1
News PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday Mar 30 SLLPT 1
News Florida Mom Arrested After Making Up Story Abou... Mar 27 JULIO 1
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Palm Beach County was issued at April 08 at 4:17AM EDT

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,587 • Total comments across all topics: 280,141,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC