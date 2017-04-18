Teen wears prom dress honoring Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland,
Last Saturday, Seventeen-year-old Milan Morris posted on Instagram a photo of her wearing a dress featuring black and white images of Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, Michael Brown, and others, who have died in recent years to police brutality. Essence.com reports Morris' gown was designed Terrance Torrence , who also posted a photo of Morris wearing the dress.
