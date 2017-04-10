Tax Day demonstrators demand that Tru...

Tax Day demonstrators demand that Trump release tax returns

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Protesters took to the streets in dozens of cities nationwide Saturday to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, saying Americans deserve to know about his business ties and potential conflicts of interest. Organizers said the protests - dubbed the Tax March - were scheduled in nearly 150 cities, and stemmed from the women's march that took place the day after Trump's inauguration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) 5 hr Craig 74
Casey Anthony Fri God bless thebaby 1
News How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips c... Fri Death on 2 Legs 2
News White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at... Fri Death on 2 Legs 28
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) Fri Slithering Skanks 35
The Filth of The 15th Fri The Filthy 15th 1
News Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09) Apr 11 corrine niemi 32
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at April 16 at 3:52AM EDT

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,323 • Total comments across all topics: 280,327,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC