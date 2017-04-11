Sustaining the effort for West Palm's sustainability
Mayor Jeri Muoio, second from left, talks sustainability strategy with other city leaders, including Kevin Vollbrecht, director, engineering services, center; Jon Ward, executive director Community Redevelopment Agency; and Scott Kelly, assistant city administrator. On the heels of U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson's West Palm Beach hearing Monday on sea-level rise and climate change, the city conducted a workshop Tuesday aimed at getting staff and residents focused on sustainability .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
|Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09)
|16 hr
|corrine niemi
|32
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|19 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|73
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Drama Jane
|34
|What happened to Josh Ghrayeb
|Mon
|Shelly Lyman
|1
|How Dr Kristin M Tolbert, Uses to the Courts, ... (Aug '15)
|Apr 7
|Parent of Abducted
|17
|Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15)
|Apr 6
|Orwell
|17
|West Palm Beach Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Apr 5
|Musikologist
|8
