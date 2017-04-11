Sustaining the effort for West Palm's...

Sustaining the effort for West Palm's sustainability

19 hrs ago

Mayor Jeri Muoio, second from left, talks sustainability strategy with other city leaders, including Kevin Vollbrecht, director, engineering services, center; Jon Ward, executive director Community Redevelopment Agency; and Scott Kelly, assistant city administrator. On the heels of U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson's West Palm Beach hearing Monday on sea-level rise and climate change, the city conducted a workshop Tuesday aimed at getting staff and residents focused on sustainability .

