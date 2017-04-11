Sustaining the effort for West Palm's sustainability

Mayor Jeri Muoio, second from left, talks sustainability strategy with other city leaders, including Kevin Vollbrecht, director, engineering services, center; Jon Ward, executive director Community Redevelopment Agency; and Scott Kelly, assistant city administrator. On the heels of U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson's West Palm Beach hearing Monday on sea-level rise and climate change, the city conducted a workshop Tuesday aimed at getting staff and residents focused on sustainability .

