Sunfest 2017: Artists Big and Small Gather

If you're in search of a family-friendly event with a wide range of music genres, SunFest is the music festival for you! Held annually in Downtown West Palm Beach, right where the music meets the water along the Intracoastal Waterway, the festival draws artists with both local and national acclaim. Within the span of five days, you'll find yourself exposed to Rock, Electronic, Hip-Hop, Indie, and Reggae music.

