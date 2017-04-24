SROA Capital Partnership Breaks Ground on West Palm Beach, FL, Self-Storage Facility
A partnership led by SROA Capital LLC, an equity investor focused on the self-storage industry and operator of the Storage Rentals of America brand, has started construction on a three-story, mixed-use storage project at 1620 N. Congress Ave. in West Palm Beach, Fla. The project is a joint venture with real estate developers Live Oak Capital Partners and MacArthur Holdings LLC, operating under the name North Congress Storage LLC. The facility will comprise 100,000 square feet in 830 climate-controlled units and 1,200 rentable square feet of ground-floor retail space.
