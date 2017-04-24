Seeking to break legal logjam, judge asks for list of Scientologists to arbitrate church lawsuit
The Church of Scientology's seven-story Flag Building dominates an entire block of downtown Clearwater, west of South garden Avenue, south of Pierce Street. Also known as the "Super Power" building, the structure is to Scientologists what the Vatican represents for Catholics or the Mormon Tabernacle to Mormons, according to church spokeswoman Pat Harney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jury deliberating in eye doctor's $105M Medicar...
|2 hr
|RustyS
|1
|I'm new to town
|Tue
|The Judge
|2
|Donald Trump has 'dangerous mental illness' - s...
|Tue
|Cindy
|3
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|Apr 20
|Save the Children
|8
|Review: Mennitto Associates (Sep '14)
|Apr 19
|Mennitto
|2
|FIANALLY Getting Rid of the Diseased Hookers (Feb '15)
|Apr 17
|Victoriaa (Kentucky)
|6
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC