Road and dock closings for SunFest
Fireworks light up the crowds watching during the final night of Sunfest in downtown West Palm Beach on May 3, 2015. City docks will close for SunFest next week, and there'll be road closings and detours downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez con...
|10 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|21 hr
|Matt
|9
|Donald Trump has 'dangerous mental illness' - s...
|Thu
|Humanspirit
|5
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|Apr 27
|25or6to4
|1
|Jury deliberating in eye doctor's $105M Medicar...
|Apr 26
|RustyS
|1
|I'm new to town
|Apr 25
|The Judge
|2
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC