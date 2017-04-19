Rep. Lois Frankel to Trump: Don't Be ...

Rep. Lois Frankel to Trump: Don't Be a 'Cowboy' With NKorea

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: News Max

A Florida congresswoman is advising President Donald Trump not to be a "cowboy" with North Korea and to cool down his tough talk against the saber-rattling Asian republic. Florida Rep. Lois Frankel, a Democrat from West Palm Beach, adds that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "seems unstable" and shouldn't be provoked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Mennitto Associates (Sep '14) 21 hr Mennitto 2
The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach Tue T Team 7
FIANALLY Getting Rid of the Diseased Hookers (Feb '15) Mon Victoriaa (Kentucky) 6
News As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend... Apr 16 Jeff Brightone 1
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) Apr 15 Craig 74
Casey Anthony Apr 14 God bless thebaby 1
News How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips c... Apr 14 Death on 2 Legs 2
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,257 • Total comments across all topics: 280,427,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC