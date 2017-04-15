Protesters Use April 15 To Demand Trump's Tax Returns

Protesters walk during a rally to encourage the release of President Donald Trump's tax returns on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla. Thousands of Americans turned out in cities across the country Saturday - April 15, the traditional deadline for filing federal tax returns, even though this year's deadline is actually Tuesday, April 18 - calling on President Trump to do something every president has done going back to Gerald Ford: release his individual tax returns.

