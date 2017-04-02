Prince Charles bio: Odd stuff you didn't know about the next British king
Prince Charles bio offers new details about Diana, Camilla, how he prays, what he wears, what he eats and how he brings his own martinis and dish of salt when he's invited to dinner. Prince Charles bio: Odd stuff you didn't know about the next British king Prince Charles bio offers new details about Diana, Camilla, how he prays, what he wears, what he eats and how he brings his own martinis and dish of salt when he's invited to dinner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|35 min
|ardith
|3
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Craig
|72
|Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial...
|Apr 1
|Clark Kent
|1
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|Apr 1
|Mike
|1
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|Apr 1
|Deplorables drop CNN
|1
|Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves...
|Mar 31
|Northern Migration
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Mar 31
|JULIO
|28
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC