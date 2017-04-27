Post recognizes best of high school j...

Post recognizes best of high school journalism in Palm Beach County

Students from Suncoast High School pose for a photo at the Palm Beach Post's Excellence in High School Journalism Awards lunch April 27 at the Embassy Suites in West Palm Beach. The best high school journalists in Palm Beach County were honored for their work by the Palm Beach Post at the 37th Excellence in High School Journalism awards lunch Thursday.

