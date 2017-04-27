Post recognizes best of high school journalism in Palm Beach County
Students from Suncoast High School pose for a photo at the Palm Beach Post's Excellence in High School Journalism Awards lunch April 27 at the Embassy Suites in West Palm Beach. The best high school journalists in Palm Beach County were honored for their work by the Palm Beach Post at the 37th Excellence in High School Journalism awards lunch Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|Thu
|25or6to4
|1
|Jury deliberating in eye doctor's $105M Medicar...
|Wed
|RustyS
|1
|I'm new to town
|Apr 25
|The Judge
|2
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|Craig
|74
|Casey Anthony
|Apr 14
|God bless thebaby
|1
|White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at...
|Apr 14
|Death on 2 Legs
|28
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC