PHOTOS: Sweet Corn Fiesta at the Sout...

PHOTOS: Sweet Corn Fiesta at the South Florida Fairgrounds

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Carmen Cincotti of New Jersey, left, faces off against last year's Sweet Corn Fiesta professional competitive corn eating champion, Yasir Salem of New York, right, at Yesteryear Village inside the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach on Sunday, April 30, 2017. Cincotti went on to dethrone Salem by eating 64 pieces of corn in 12 minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) 7 hr Inspector Clusoe 31
News Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez con... Sat tomin cali 2
The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach Fri Matt 9
News Donald Trump has 'dangerous mental illness' - s... Apr 27 Humanspirit 5
News West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls Apr 27 25or6to4 1
News Jury deliberating in eye doctor's $105M Medicar... Apr 26 RustyS 1
I'm new to town Apr 25 The Judge 2
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at May 01 at 3:57PM EDT

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,850 • Total comments across all topics: 280,700,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC