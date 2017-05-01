PHOTOS: Sweet Corn Fiesta at the South Florida Fairgrounds
Carmen Cincotti of New Jersey, left, faces off against last year's Sweet Corn Fiesta professional competitive corn eating champion, Yasir Salem of New York, right, at Yesteryear Village inside the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach on Sunday, April 30, 2017. Cincotti went on to dethrone Salem by eating 64 pieces of corn in 12 minutes.
