Person shot in Riviera Sunday ID'd
Riviera Beach police have identified the man found shot to death in the 500 block of Silver Beach Road Sunday. 18-year-old Jeffree Pierre was talking with people in two vehicles near Park Manor Drive when shots were fired.
