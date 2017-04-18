Pedestrian hit on State Road 7 near Home Depot
A pedestrian was transported to a hospital by helicopter Wednesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle on State Road 7 near a Home Depot in suburban West Palm Beach. Palm Beach Fire Rescue Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mennitto Associates (Sep '14)
|15 hr
|Mennitto
|2
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|Tue
|T Team
|7
|FIANALLY Getting Rid of the Diseased Hookers (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Victoriaa (Kentucky)
|6
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|Craig
|74
|Casey Anthony
|Apr 14
|God bless thebaby
|1
|How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips c...
|Apr 14
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC