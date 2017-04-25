PBC to talk housing, redevelopment pl...

PBC to talk housing, redevelopment plans at meeting

Palm Beach County's workforce housing plan, the expenditure of federal housing money and a redevelopment plan for the Westgate/Belvedere area will be the focus of a series of meetings today. Commissioners will first take up the workforce housing program, which has been a major priority for County Administrator Verdenia Baker.

