PBC commissioner attendance likely to be slim in 2017 PEACE assembly
From left, Boynton Beach Police Chief Katz, Delray Police Chief Goldman, Riviera Beach Police Chief Wlliams, West Palm Beach Police Chief Kummerlen, and State Attorney Aronberg at the P.E.A.C.E. Assembly at the Palm Beach Convention Center on March 23, 2015. The group addressed local law enforcement officials on arrests of both juvenile offenders and undocumented immigrants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|6 hr
|anonymous
|5
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Craig
|72
|Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial...
|Apr 1
|Clark Kent
|1
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|Apr 1
|Mike
|1
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|Apr 1
|Deplorables drop CNN
|1
|Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves...
|Mar 31
|Northern Migration
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Mar 31
|JULIO
|28
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC