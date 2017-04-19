Palm Beach County schools approve plan to protect immigrant families
If immigration authorities arrive at a Palm Beach County school seeking confidential information about a student, school staff will be instructed : Don't cooperate. The Palm Beach County School Board unanimously approved a resolution on Wednesday ordering the staff to send the request to the school district's lawyer or police department.
