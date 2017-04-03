Nickelodeon star rescues infant after parents overdose on heroin
A Nickelodeon star became the hero to an infant baby left inside a crashed car after his parents overdosed on heroin. Former "Zoey 101" actor Matthew Underwood, 26, told the West Palm Beach News he had been traveling along Port St. Lucie Boulevard Thursday night when he noticed a car driving unusually slow, steering across multiple lanes and eventually crashing into a tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|12 hr
|anonymous
|5
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Craig
|72
|Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial...
|Apr 1
|Clark Kent
|1
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|Apr 1
|Mike
|1
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|Apr 1
|Deplorables drop CNN
|1
|Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves...
|Mar 31
|Northern Migration
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Mar 31
|JULIO
|28
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC