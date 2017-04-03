Nickelodeon star rescues infant after...

Nickelodeon star rescues infant after parents overdose on heroin

Read more: New York Daily News

A Nickelodeon star became the hero to an infant baby left inside a crashed car after his parents overdosed on heroin. Former "Zoey 101" actor Matthew Underwood, 26, told the West Palm Beach News he had been traveling along Port St. Lucie Boulevard Thursday night when he noticed a car driving unusually slow, steering across multiple lanes and eventually crashing into a tree.

