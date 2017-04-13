Mistrial declared in trial against St. Mary's over woman left in vegetative...

A multi-million medical malpractice case ended in a mistrial last week when a Palm Beach County jury couldn't agree whether or not St. Mary's Medical Center was responsible for injuries that left a 65-year-old former Wellington woman in a permanent vegetative state. Jurors deliberated for roughly 10 hours over two days before telling Circuit Judge Richard Oftedal they were hopelessly deadlocked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.