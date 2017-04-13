Mistrial declared in trial against St...

Mistrial declared in trial against St. Mary's over woman left in vegetative...

A multi-million medical malpractice case ended in a mistrial last week when a Palm Beach County jury couldn't agree whether or not St. Mary's Medical Center was responsible for injuries that left a 65-year-old former Wellington woman in a permanent vegetative state. Jurors deliberated for roughly 10 hours over two days before telling Circuit Judge Richard Oftedal they were hopelessly deadlocked.

