Meronnee Brothers Revocable Living Trust Claims $750,000 Lucky MONEYa Jackpot

The Florida Lottery announces that Lionel Meronnee, trustee of the Meronnee Brothers Revocable Living Trust, of West Palm Beach, claimed the $750,000 LUCKY MONEYa jackpot from the April 7, 2017, drawing at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Meronnee Brothers Revocable Living Trust chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $553,875.28.

