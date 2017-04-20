Meronnee Brothers Revocable Living Tr...

Meronnee Brothers Revocable Living Trust Claims $750,000 Lucky MONEYa Jackpot

Read more: Capital Soup

The Florida Lottery announces that Lionel Meronnee, trustee of the Meronnee Brothers Revocable Living Trust, of West Palm Beach, claimed the $750,000 LUCKY MONEYa jackpot from the April 7, 2017, drawing at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Meronnee Brothers Revocable Living Trust chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $553,875.28.

