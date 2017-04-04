Just in: 57-year heat record broken Monday as cold front approaches
Multiple overnight heat records were broken or tied in South Florida on Monday and daytime temperatures could climb higher today. In West Palm Beach, the morning low of 76 degrees at Palm Beach International Airport broke the record-warm low of 75 degrees set in 1960.
