Ivanka Trump to join world's most powerful female leaders at G20 women's summit
Ivanka Trump will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde in Berlin next Tuesday at a summit of women from leading world economies, the organisers said. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/ivanka-trump-to-join-worlds-most-powerful-female-leaders-at-g20-womens-summit-35639904.html Ivanka Trump will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde in Berlin next Tuesday at a summit of women from leading world economies, the organisers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|23 hr
|Save the Children
|8
|Review: Mennitto Associates (Sep '14)
|Wed
|Mennitto
|2
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|Craig
|74
|Casey Anthony
|Apr 14
|God bless thebaby
|1
|White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at...
|Apr 14
|Death on 2 Legs
|28
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Apr 14
|Slithering Skanks
|35
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC