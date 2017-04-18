Ivanka Trump Reportedly Won China Tra...

Ivanka Trump Reportedly Won China Trademarks The Day She Dined With Xi Jinping

Ivanka Trump , leader of a retail brand bearing her own name and adviser to her father , President Donald Trump , won provisional approval of three trademarks from China on the same day she dined with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday. The president hosted Xi and his wife at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early April.

