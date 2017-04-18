Ivanka Trump Reportedly Won China Trademarks The Day She Dined With Xi Jinping
Ivanka Trump , leader of a retail brand bearing her own name and adviser to her father , President Donald Trump , won provisional approval of three trademarks from China on the same day she dined with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday. The president hosted Xi and his wife at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|3 hr
|T Team
|7
|FIANALLY Getting Rid of the Diseased Hookers (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Victoriaa (Kentucky)
|6
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|Craig
|74
|Casey Anthony
|Apr 14
|God bless thebaby
|1
|How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips c...
|Apr 14
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at...
|Apr 14
|Death on 2 Legs
|28
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC