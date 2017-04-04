ISIS got material support from two Fl...

ISIS got material support from two Florida men who pleaded guilty in the case

Two Florida men have pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State, according to the Department of Justice. Dayne Antani Christian, also known as Shakur, 32, of Lake Park pleaded guilty on March 29, and Darren Arness Jackson, also known as Daoud, 51, of West Palm Beach pleaded guilty on Tuesday - both of whom expressed a desire to travel to Syria to join ISIS, according to the indictment.

