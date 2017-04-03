iHeartMeadia/West Palm Beach Catches A 'Wave'

PREMIERE syndicated "THE BOBBY BONES SHOW" will be plugged into mornings, with HEATH WEST, ERIC HUNTER, and MICHAEL J rounding out the day in middays, afternoons, and evenings, respectively. "WAVE 93.3 is home to 'THE BOBBY BONES SHOW' and today's best in Country," said iHEARTMEDIA/SOUTH FLORIDA REGION SVPP RAD MESSICK.

