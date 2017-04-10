Hundreds march to Mar-a-Lago in 'Tax ...

Hundreds march to Mar-a-Lago in 'Tax March'

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Close to 1,000 people gathered at Trump Tower in West Palm Beach and marched to Bingham Island close to the President's Mar-a-Lago estate. "He should demonstrate as a good American citizen that he pays his taxes," says Inez Andrews of West Palm Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend... 7 hr Jeff Brightone 1
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) 22 hr Craig 74
Casey Anthony Fri God bless thebaby 1
News White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at... Fri Death on 2 Legs 28
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) Apr 14 Slithering Skanks 35
News Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09) Apr 11 corrine niemi 32
What happened to Josh Ghrayeb Apr 10 Shelly Lyman 1
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at April 16 at 3:52AM EDT

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,283 • Total comments across all topics: 280,344,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC