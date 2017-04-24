Former lawyer of teen 'doctor' faces charges

West Palm Beach criminal defense attorney Andrew Stine is accused of kicking a bicyclist in a road rage incident on Nov. 6, 2016 near the intersection Pratt Whitney Road and Harlena Drive in Loxahatchee. The bicyclist said Stine threw a punch then kicked him in the knee after he criticized Stine for rolling through a stop sign.

