Florida Man's Grindr Hookup Abducts Him at Knifepoint, Steal His Dog and Valuables
A man was robbed and kidnapped in Florida last Saturday night after he visited the home of another man he met on Grindr. The attack took place in Boynton Beach, Palm Beach County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|5 hr
|CodeTalker
|8
|West Palm Beach Music Thread (Dec '13)
|19 hr
|Musikologist
|8
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 2
|Craig
|72
|Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial...
|Apr 1
|Clark Kent
|1
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|Apr 1
|Mike
|1
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|Apr 1
|Deplorables drop CNN
|1
|Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves...
|Mar 31
|Northern Migration
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC