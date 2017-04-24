Florida CraftArt announces exhibit, F...

Florida CraftArt announces exhibit, Fiber Art Weekend

'Spirit of the Cloth,' a 33' x 30' art quilt by West Palm Beach artist Kianga Jinaki Parker was created using traditional African textiles and artist dyed and stamped fabrics, embellished with African beads and cowrie shells. The piece is hand sewn with metallic thread.

West Palm Beach, FL

