Five guards fired, one resigns follow...

Five guards fired, one resigns following escape of six juveniles

32 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

CBS12: New details about an elaborate escape from a state juvenile facility near Okeechobee last year. Five guards were fired and a sixth resigned, after six teens busted a window and used bed sheets tied together and attempted to dig a hole under a fence to make their way out.

