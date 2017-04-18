FAU Hospitality Participates in EATS
The hospitality and Tourism Management Program at Florida Atlantic University is proud to be participating in the FRLA Palm Beach Chapter's Education & Arts Together Showcase event . The event will take place on Tuesday April 25th, 2017 at the Marriott West Palm Beach.
