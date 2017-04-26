Father of FSU football star was fatally shot with AK-47-style weapon, investigators say
Investigators say Darryl Rudolph, the father of FSU star and NFL hopeful Travis Rudolph, died of a gunshot wound from an AK-47- style rifle. Paul Senat is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with Rudolph's death.
