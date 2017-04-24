Father of former FSU star Travis Rudolph dies after accidental shooting, investigators say
Former Florida State receiver Travis Rudolph's father, Darryl, died in a shooting that investigators believe was accidental, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Monday. The incident at Sugar D's Adult Cabaret, 704 S. Military Trail outside West Palm Beach was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. Friday.
