Etiquette Experts Weigh In On Trump's Walking Distance From Melania

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 16. People on Twitter recently pointed out that the president left his wife, Melania, behind while deplaning Air Force One over the weekend. In one photo, the president is at the bottom of the airplane's stairs, greeting and saluting people on the ground, while Melania is still descending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.