Dr. Salomon Melgen made and lost millions by multi-dosing elderly patients
Dr. Salomon Melgen's practice of using a single vial of a drug to treat multiple elderly patients for a wet macular degeneration went from being a bonanza to a bust, according to those who testified Wednesday in the Palm Beach County ophthalmologist's trial on 76 charges of health care fraud. Dr. Salomon Melgen, 62, arrives at the federal courthouse in West Palm Beach this week.
