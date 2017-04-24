Domestic murder-suicides in Palm Beach County, other baffling deaths mark 2010
A violent string of domestic murders marked a year of increasing homicides in Palm Beach County in 2010, and the baffling discovery of a body stuffed in a barrel ended the year with a gruesome twist. Depression and divorce fueled much of the bloodshed, and led several killers to turn guns on their children and themselves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|1 hr
|Matt
|9
|Donald Trump has 'dangerous mental illness' - s...
|Thu
|Humanspirit
|5
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|Thu
|25or6to4
|1
|Jury deliberating in eye doctor's $105M Medicar...
|Apr 26
|RustyS
|1
|I'm new to town
|Apr 25
|The Judge
|2
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|Craig
|74
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC