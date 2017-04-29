Climate protesters in South Florida march against Trump's policies
Hundreds of protesters turned out Saturday, Trump's 100th day in office, for the People's Climate March in Fort Lauderdale. The march, as well as similar protests in West Palm Beach and Miami, coincided with a national climate change march in Washington, D.C. Trump's proposals to withdraw from the Paris climate treaty and slash funds for the Environmental Protection Agency , as well as a decision Friday to remove climate change information from the EPA website, has alarmed many.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez con...
|19 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|Fri
|Matt
|9
|Donald Trump has 'dangerous mental illness' - s...
|Thu
|Humanspirit
|5
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|Apr 27
|25or6to4
|1
|Jury deliberating in eye doctor's $105M Medicar...
|Apr 26
|RustyS
|1
|I'm new to town
|Apr 25
|The Judge
|2
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC