Climate protesters in South Florida march against Trump's policies

Hundreds of protesters turned out Saturday, Trump's 100th day in office, for the People's Climate March in Fort Lauderdale. The march, as well as similar protests in West Palm Beach and Miami, coincided with a national climate change march in Washington, D.C. Trump's proposals to withdraw from the Paris climate treaty and slash funds for the Environmental Protection Agency , as well as a decision Friday to remove climate change information from the EPA website, has alarmed many.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.