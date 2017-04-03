Chinese president Xi Jinping arrives in US for talks with Donald Trump
Mr Xi landed in West Palm Beach and was greeted by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, ahead of talks with Mr Trump at Mar-a-Lago, the president's resort. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, second from left, stands with his wife Renda St. Clair, left, and Chinese president Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, right Mr Trump campaigned on taking a harder line on China, saying previous presidents allowed China to steal jobs that could otherwise go to Americans.
